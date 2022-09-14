New Vision of Fiji focuses on White Cane awareness

New Vision of Fiji will organize a week-long awareness on White Cane from the 10th to 15th of October for the public and people in the villages along Queens’s highway up to Lautoka City.

The campaign aims to register persons with disabilities that require assistance and make referrals to appropriate organizations that can assist those with different disability impairments.

They also have a number of projects lined up for members that may benefit from more independence in their movement, and to promote MSMEs, Entrepreneurship, and women in business.

Meanwhile, Year 12 student Praneet Anand received over $2000 worth of special Australian manufactured spectacle earlier this week.

The Rishikul Sanatan College student was diagnosed with Keratoconus in 2019 and was prescribed hard contact lenses, however, due to financial constraints, he was able to get a spectacle that was valid for three years.

He has acknowledged the New Vision of Fiji for providing him with the much-needed assistance.