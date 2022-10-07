The World Bank has committed US$1 million for the construction of a new pharmaceutical warehouse in Vatuwaqa.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the new warehouse is an important component in the supply chain management of Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services (FPBS).

He says $4.85 million has been allocated for emergency COVID-19 response, $1.40 million for health systems strengthening, and $1.10 million is channeled towards the implementation management, monitoring, and evaluation.

“The expected project beneficiaries will be the population at large given the nature of the disease, including infected people, at-risk populations, particularly the elderly and people with chronic conditions, as well as medical and emergency personnel, medical and testing facilities, and public health agencies engaged in the response in Fiji.”

Waqainabete says with the capacity of a 1,344 pallet rack system, the FPBS warehouse stores approximately 4,000 inventory items.

He adds that distributions of medical supplies are scheduled monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly and there are continuous supplementary orders to accommodate any shortages within.

The minister also stated that the new warehouse will strengthen the operation, and allow for more storage space for medical supplies.

He highlighted this yesterday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new infrastructure project.