New Navosa Hospital to be fully operational in 3 months

More equipment is expected to be bought for the new Navosa Sub Divisional Hospital in Keiyasi Sigatoka.

The hospital was opened yesterday and will serve more than 10,000 people.

Permanent Secretary of Health Dr James Fong says they are also planning to have 40 staff on rotational shifts.

Dr Fong says once this is complete, the hospital will be fully operational.

He says it will take at least 3 months to do all this.

According to the Permanent Secretary, they have for the time being mobilized some nurses that would be able to cater for at least five or six admissions at a time.

He adds they have ordered an ultrasound scan machine and some laboratory equipment.