New Dialysis Centre opens

The Oceania Hospitals has noted that Kidney disease is a silent killer and with a high number of Non-Communicable Diseases in the country, many individuals are suffering from kidney failure.

Hospitals Board Chair, Doctor Wame Baravilala says this has triggered the hospital to open a dialysis centre to help people with kidney disease.

Dr Baravilala says the new in-house dialysis centre has two dialysis machines that will help them add value to the health sector in the country.

“With the new dialysis centre in-house, we can now offer full screening, detection and management of kidney disease. The facility provides for acute patient chemo dialysis and outpatient chemo dialysis care for outpatients. This is our further step to our endeavour to provide our customers with a one-stop service.”

Dr Baravilala says the new centre is part of the $10 million investment of the hospital that is currently underway which include a new birthing centre and other new centres.

The new Dialysis Centre will operate 24 hours to cater for the increasing number of Kidney patients.