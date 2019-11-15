The Government has set new charges for dialysis treatment.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says treatment per person will cost $137.62 and will only apply to those government designated facilities.

Dr Fong says this is the Vat Exclusive price whereas the Vat Inclusive cost for local is $150.

He adds those who qualify for the subsidy, treatment will cost $75.

The new charges came into effect on the 23rd of this month.