Health
New charges for dialysis treatment
December 31, 2020 12:32 pm
The Government has set new charges for dialysis treatment.
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says treatment per person will cost $137.62 and will only apply to those government designated facilities.
Dr Fong says this is the Vat Exclusive price whereas the Vat Inclusive cost for local is $150.
He adds those who qualify for the subsidy, treatment will cost $75.
The new charges came into effect on the 23rd of this month.
