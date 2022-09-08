New chamber to treat decompression sickness

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Health]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning inspected the new state-of-the-art Hyperbaric Chamber at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

He says the new chamber will be used for the treatment of decompression sickness which can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, loss of consciousness, and even death.

Bainimarama adds the new chamber replaces the old one that was used for close to 20 years, which was obtained second-hand in the year 2000.

He also highlighted that the pandemic delayed the installation of the chamber as the government could get the engineers from Brazil into Fiji until June this year to complete the installation process.

“The Chamber is big enough to allow a medical team to treat up to four patients in a single session, and ensuring we actually save money while saving lives by making more efficient use of patient resources.”

The machine worth more than half a million dollars was purchased by the government from Totalmat Industries Limited in Brazil, one of the most reputable Hyperbaric Chamber manufacturers in the world.