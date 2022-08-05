New advanced Radiology Centre opens

[Photo: MCTTT / Facebook]

The timely and accurate interpretation of radiographs played a vital front-line role in the diagnosis, grading, and triaging of patients during the COVID-19 period.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya highlighted this last night during the official launch of the Health Radiology Centre.

The new Radiology Centre will provide private radiology services to Fijians that reside along the Korovou to Nabua corridor.

Article continues after advertisement

“Radiology is one of the central nodes of any healthcare system. The way the radiology community has risen to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic truly champions our presence and support to grow radiology in Fiji.”

Koya says the impacts of the pandemic are complex, and they will continue to be complex as we enter a new post-COVID era.

Inevitably, he adds that Fiji’s vulnerable citizens will continue to require healthcare — increasing the demand for more imaging needs.

The Radiology Centre is headed by a private practitioner, Doctor Amitesh Raj.

Doctor Raj says the cost of the services offered at his clinic in Nakasi will be affordable to all Fijians and the center will be operational from next Tuesday.