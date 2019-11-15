NCD’s putting pressure on health system: Dr Fong

The increasing number of non-communicable diseases in the country is putting pressure on the health system.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong highlighted this during World Heart Day marked at the CWM Hospital today.

Dr Fong says the admission rate of patients diagnosed with heart problems has been increasing in the last few years.

“This has put pressure on our admission rate. It increases our requirement for appropriate tests, treatment, medicines and most importantly our rehabilitation process.”

Dr Fong says readmissions have also increased highlighting the need for people to take care of their health.

“We need to try and look at ways and means by which our young people can invest early in living a good life so they can have a long life.”

Dr Fong says eighty-two percent of premature deaths in the country is due to non-communicable diseases.