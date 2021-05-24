NCD crisis generates huge concern

The revelation by the Ministry of Health that over 12,000 Fijians have died due to non-communicable diseases in the past two years has generated huge concern.

Members of Parliament have highlighted that a consolidated approach is needed to control this silent epidemic.

Parliamentarians say these figures may not be surprising as Fiji has risen to number one in terms of diabetes infections, despite having a population of less than a million.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Ministry will divert resources to curb NCDs.

“We need to make sure that we work hand in hand so that we can increase the health seeking behaviour that we have.”

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro claims she knew this crisis was coming, but it is not too late to begin health campaigns at school.

“They could look at policies in the Ministry of Education by having a policy on food and nutrition for our students.”

Agriculture Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy has called for a survey to look into the root of the problem.

“There should be a comprehensive survey undertaken on food consumption and the types of foods that are being consumed as well as people’s physical activities.”

The crisis hits home for National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua.

” I’m an NCD guy myself, you know, I understand what the situation is and a lot really needs to be done to educate people.”

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya, believes that educating people remains the key to solving NCDs.

He says the government is also prioritizing the types of food that are coming into the country and will carry out reviews on certain acts if the need arises.