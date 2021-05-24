NCD fight must continue: MOH

The Ministry of Health says Fiji needs to ensure it continues the fight against non-communicable diseases, which has been overshadowed by the coronavirus.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is the reason they need to get Fijians vaccinated, and the focus move to fighting NCDs which poses a greater risk to Fiji.

He says they are on track as the ministry has noted a low level of severe disease and hospitalization during the current third wave of COVID-19.

Waqainabete says 52 COVID-19 deaths happened in this wave, but all died at home without receiving any medical attention.

The Minister is urging Fijians to visit health facilities if they have any symptoms.

“We are urging everyone to be on high alert for COVID symptoms and to immediately seek medical care if you have trouble breathing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and on-going chest pain, severe headache, and confusion, inability to stay awake or wake up, pale grey or blue-colored skin, lips, or fingers, worsening weakness, or coughing blood”.

Waqainabete says vaccination and booster coverage is progressing well as 90 percent of Fijians above the age of 15 are now fully vaccinated.

He adds that they are making the decisions based on the hospitalizations and says that the vaccine plus approach is vital to suppressing the transmission.

The Minister highlighted that they will slowly move towards normal working hours for healthcare workers.