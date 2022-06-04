NCD death statistics represent a crisis: Bainimarama

[Photo Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has made a stand calling on Fijians to end the cycle of early deaths caused by non-communicable diseases.

This comes as the Ministry of Health reports that NCD has claimed the lives of 12,000 Fijians in the last two years.

The Prime Minister says the numbers represent a crisis.

Bainimarama says NCDs are no longer just a health issue, as it has become a whole of society issue.

He says unhealthy food and too much sugar, a lack of exercise, tobacco use, excessive alcohol, and stress are killing thousands of Fijians before their time.

Bainimarama encourages Fijians to take up the challenge by promoting a healthy lifestyle.

He says there is no excuse as to why NCD cannot be reduced.