NCD crisis increases the vulnerability of Fijians

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 4:19 pm

The AstraZeneca vaccine effectively protects the vulnerable and Fijians with comorbidity issues against the Delta variant.

Vaccination Taskforce Head, Dr Rachel Devi, says vaccination is not mandatory, however, they want Fijians to get the jab to reduce hospitalization, the effect of severe disease, and ultimately death.

Dr Devi says Fiji is seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases daily, therefore, Fijians need to be protected.

She adds the Non-Communicable Disease crisis is high in Fiji which increases the vulnerability of Fijians.

“That’s one of the main reasons, from the very beginning we are saying that apart from front liners all the elderly and those with any cardiac issues to get the jab so that they are protected.”

Dr Devi says the four who died due to COVID-19 in Fiji did not have the opportunity to get their shot.

