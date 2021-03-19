National program to eliminate Tuberculosis

With the increase in Tuberculosis cases, the Health Ministry and WHO have implemented a national Tuberculosis programme to eliminate the disease.

Medical Superintendent of the Twomey Hospital, Dr Mike Kama says through this programme, health officials will be able to identify and screen people for TB.

He says with the influx of Tuberculosis, it was difficult to identify new cases during the lockdown period.

“It is quite important for us to reflect back from where we have come from with regards to the TB programme in Fiji, where we are now, and where we are heading towards. I think the ultimate endeavour is to eliminate TB from the country.”

590 TB cases were recorded in 2019, while 430 last year and 91 fo far this year.