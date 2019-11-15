Municipal Councils encouraged to work with Police

Municipal Councils are being encouraged to get the help of the Fiji Police Force in controlling petty crimes in the central business districts.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says municipal councils play a huge role in tightening security measures in public cases.

“The Fiji Police Force, they have been having regular meetings with municipal councils around the country because they see municipal councils as a strong partner in combating crime and they know that the municipal councils will be able to provide some resources towards putting up of this CCTV camera”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says a few councils like Nausori and Ba have already formed partnerships with police in light of crime rates within their municipalities.

“Municipal councils have been putting CCTV cameras even in the markets and other places where people visit where there is high foot traffic.”

The Suva City Council is also leading by example, having installed more than 100 CCTV cameras which are also monitored by Police.