Multi-layered prevention system in place: Health Ministry

Fiji has implemented a multi-layered prevention system to help mitigate and avoid the 2019 novel coronavirus from entering the country.

This multi-layered prevention system includes screening or border control at our major port of entry, which also has certain limitations.

Head of Health and Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says screening at the Nadi International Airport is important, however, the circumstances surrounding the development of the coronavirus makes it difficult to precisely identify those with the virus who haven’t shown any symptoms.

Article continues after advertisement

“Border control is just one of a multi-layered strategy because we understand the limitations of border control. When you have a disease like this where it has a long incubation period. They can be quite well past through screening not just in Fiji but in other countries that have implemented screening. This includes the thermal screening that is in certain countries as well. We know that is a limitation of border screening.”

Dr Sahukhan reiterated that the preventative system in place also includes basic health hygiene.

“One is prevention. We are letting our people know that first of all not to travel to Wuhan, Hubei province in China. The other measure of course is advising on common hygiene measures to prevent yourself from getting other respiratory diseases. Frequent hand washing is key to preventing this disease because is you cough into your hands, you end up touching your face or your mouth.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says he is pleased with the measures that are currently being taken by Fiji Airways in protecting its staff who travels to Hong Kong where coronavirus case has been recorded.