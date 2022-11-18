Movement restricted as typhoid cases emerge

Restrictions continues at Raranibulubulu Village in Macuata following the confirmation of nine typhoid cases among villagers.

Divisional Medical Officer North Dr Tiko Saumalua says eight of the cases have completed treatment and the ninth case is currently in treatment.

However, he says, all cases are stable and no one is currently admitted.

Dr Saumalua says since all these linked cases reside closely, the MOHMS Team had to activate its Public Health Response by implementing its control & preventative measures.

An initial 14 days of restriction was imposed but later extended for another seven days.

Today is Day 18 of the restriction.

Dr Saumalua says the restriction on feasting, kava session, food sharing, etc continues.

Work and school attendance are allowed but with strict hygiene assurance.

The Health Team together with other Government Departments, Provincial Office, Social Welfare, DO, Police, and WAF have been visiting the villagers for support and awareness for the past two weeks.

Regular visits for oversight, screening & contact tracing are also being done.