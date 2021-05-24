Mother relieved following daughter’s heart surgery

A baby’s risk of having a congenital heart defect is increased by three times if the mother, father, or sibling has a defect.

Therefore, Rangita Prakash, the mother of a three-year-old who recently had heart surgery locally, is calling on parents to get their children screened.

Prakash says it’s unimaginable to see your child with a cardiac lesion requiring surgery and not have access to life-saving treatment.

She is thankful to the Sai Prema Foundation, which conducted the procedure for free.

The mother of two says she was worried as heart surgery is an expensive affair.

“First of all, when it was detected that she had a hole in her heart and she had to undergo surgery. We were thinking whether we would have to go abroad to get the surgery done, and the first thing that came to our mind was the financials.”

The 39-year-old says a sense of relief washed over her and her family following her daughter’s surgery.

About 200 children in Fiji are born with congenital heart disease every year.

Until the opening of the Children’s Heart Hospital, surgeries had to be conducted overseas or by visiting surgical teams.