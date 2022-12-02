More young HIV cases

[File Photo]

Fijians especially those who are sexually active need to be on the lookout for symptoms of HIV and AIDS as it varies depending on the phase of infection.

Reproductive Family Health Association Staff Midwife Naomi Salabuco says since January this year they have received 32 cases where people showed HIV-type symptoms.

She says a few of these cases had to be sent for referrals.

Article continues after advertisement

Salabuco says alarmingly they have had children as young as 15- years- old presenting themselves to their clinic with HIV-like symptoms.

She stresses that it is important to get tested.

“We are mindful of the ones out there who never presented, who have symptoms but they never turn out or are bold enough to go to one of the clinics.”

Salabuco stresses people living with HIV can be healthy and show no signs of sickness for a very long time however it is important to get tested and practice safe sex to prevent further spread.