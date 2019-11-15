More than 20 deaths from Dengue, Leptospirosis and Typhoid

Twenty-three people have died from Dengue Fever, Leptospirosis and Typhoid so far this year.

Health minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed this while launching Leptospirosis, Typhoid, and Dengue Fever and Diarrhoea campaign in Ba during the National Disaster Awareness week.

Dr Waqainabete says the relationship between natural disasters and communicable diseases are well understood.

He says the risk of outbreaks is often presumed to be higher following natural disasters.

The Health Minister says 18 lives have been lost due to Leptospirosis, three due to Dengue Fever while two have died due to Typhoid.

He is also calling on Fijians to clean their surroundings.