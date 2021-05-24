More resources to tackle Leptospirosis outbreak

The Ministry of Health is mobilizing extra resources and manpower to deal with the Leptospirosis outbreak in parts of the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the Ministry is now realigning its early detection mechanisms to assist in their response.

He says they have deployed a number of teams to remote and rural health facilities to assist in detection and response capabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says they are confident that an increase in outpatient requirements in the Ra Subdivision is directly related to leptospirosis.

“We are mobilizing extra resources and maybe extra manpower to the Ra Subdivision together with other resources to help deal with the increase in outpatient requirements. It is likely that the increase in outpatient requirements is most likely to be related to leptospirosis.”

Fiji Medical Association President Doctor Basharat Munshi says Fijians also need to be proactive in taking precautionary measures.