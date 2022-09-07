More awareness on cancer needed

The Fiji Cancer Society aims to create more awareness and raise funds for men diagnosed with cancer through its partnership with Telecom Fiji Limited.

FCS Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says there is a need to shed more light on this issue.

Chan says while they acknowledge the support from men towards women diagnosed with cancer, it is only fair that this is reciprocated.

“ I’d like to have it flipped come November and have the women support and encourage their men to continue to seek treatment or should they feel that they made some abnormal changes in their body.”

Chan says as such, they are organizing a charity golf tournament in partnership with TFL to create awareness on male cancer.

TFL donated $7,000 as the naming right sponsor for the Fiji Cancer Society’s Ambrose Charity Golf Tournament yesterday.

The tournament will be held at the Fiji Golf Club on Friday 21st, October.