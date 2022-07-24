WHO sounds alarm on monkeypox

[Source: RNZ]

The World Health Organization has declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency.

The classification is the highest alert that the WHO can issue and follows a worldwide upsurge in cases.

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the emergency committee had been unable to reach a consensus on whether the monkeypox outbreak should be classified as a global health emergency.

However, he said the outbreak had spread around the world rapidly and he had decided that it was indeed of international concern.

This classification came at the end of the second meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee on the virus.

More than 16,000 cases have now been reported from 75 countries .

There had been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak, he added.

There are only two other such health emergencies at present – the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing effort to eradicate polio.

The Ministry of Health has in recent weeks tested a few suspected cases of monkeypox cases but all tests have returned negative.