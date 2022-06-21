Monkeypox isn’t much of a threat: WHO

The risk posed to Fiji from ongoing outbreaks of monkeypox cases reported overseas is low.

This, according to World Health Organization Representative to the South Pacific, Doctor Mark Jacobs who says that the only issue is that this virus is now spreading beyond countries.

He adds this is why it is important to understand the science behind the virus because it does not spread like other viruses such as COVID-19, Influenza, and Measles.

“It’s not something that we think that people should be really worried about, but it is something that countries right around the world need to be aware of, and making sure they have good disease surveillance systems.”

Dr Jacobs says monkeypox is not a high-risk virus but it is imperative for countries to be aware of its signs and symptoms as there are also a number of different virus infections that can look a bit similar to monkeypox.

Since January 1ST this year, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 42 Member States across five WHO regions (the Regions of the Americas, Africa, Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, and Western Pacific).

As of June 15th, a total of 2103 laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case, including one death, have been reported to WHO.