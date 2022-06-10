Monkeypox can reach Fiji says Dr. Fong

[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there is a possibility that Monkeypox will eventually reach our shores.

Doctor Fong says this can be expected and Fiji needs to be ready.

The World Health Organization says Monkeypox can be contained in countries outside of Africa where the virus is not usually detected.

More than 100 cases of the virus – which causes a rash and a fever – have been confirmed in Europe, the Americas and Australia.

Dr Fong says international travel poses the highest risk for the virus reaching Fiji.

“International travel demands that if a disease breaks out somewhere in the world, we will end up getting it. That probably is the downside of international travel.” I mean, at the same time, we need international travel to maintain our economic capabilities.”

The Health Ministry’s focus will be to to contain the virus by looking at individual cases rather than a response plan that will affect the whole nation.