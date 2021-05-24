Home

MOH expects decrease in immunity from two jabs

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 17, 2022 5:52 am

The Ministry of Health says in the current situation they expect decreasing immunity from the two doses of COVID vaccines.

It adds that they also expect a possible decrease in post-infection acquired immunity.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has stressed that people need to get a booster dose so it can reduce the risk of future surges in COVID 19 in terms of severe disease and hospitalisation, and severe public health measures.

He says the Health Ministry will continue to monitor the evidence on post-infection immunity based on quality data that is being generated globally.

However, Dr. Fong says until Fiji has a better sense of the role of post-infection immunity, the Ministry of Health will continue to define our level of protection based on vaccination numbers.

Given the current stocks of Pfizer vaccine Fiji has, Dr. Fong says the Ministry will be using Pfizer for the ongoing primary two-dose schedule of children and adults and as the booster dose.

The Permanent Secretary reiterates that COVID is endemic in Fiji, as it is in most of the world, which basically means it is always present.

Dr. Fong says Fiji is also open to international travel while Europe, China, New Zealand, and Australia are experiencing surges in COVID cases.

He adds that the Ministry of Health’s current booster program has been slowed down by slower uptake and deployment difficulties related to competing priorities in dealing with the surge of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue fever, and influenza.

