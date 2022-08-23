MoH concerned with unreported cases of TB

Acting National TB Control Officer, Doctor Emosi Bayanivalu.

The Ministry of Health has recorded a decline in the number of tuberculosis cases over the past two years, but it is still concerned about existing unreported cases.

Speaking at the opening of the Tuberculosis Elimination Workshop in Suva today, Acting National TB Control Officer, Doctor Emosi Bayanivalu says they suspect that there are numerous unreported cases following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We noticed that from 2019 and 2020, the number was around 590. So, that sums up to 66 per 100, 000. In 2020, it came down to around 431, but last year, it just went down to about 341. So, what we say, we would blame COVID-19 totally because most of the public were instructed not to approach the health facilities because of COVID-19.”

Dr Bayanivalu says anyone with tuberculosis symptoms should present themselves early to a health facility as there is a high risk of transmitting the disease if kept at home or in the community.

“So, in other words – it’s favorable for COVID-19 to isolate at home but not for TB cause there is a high risk of transmitting the disease. If they have the symptoms, they should present to any health center or health facilities as soon as possible.”

He adds the earlier one with tuberculosis symptoms present themselves to a health facility, the earlier it is to be treated and reduce the transmission rate at home or in the community.

The Ministry of Health and tuberculosis elimination stakeholders are part of the two-day TB Elimination Workshop at the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat in Suva.