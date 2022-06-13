MoH assists persons with albinism

[Source: Loreto Sisters]

Fiji currently has 200 registered persons with albinism, which is an inherited autosomal recessive disorder.

Ministry of Health provides $10,000 annually to assist with targeted disease prevention priorities for persons with albinism.

As we commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day today, the Ministry in a statement says dermatology outreach clinics provide regular skin checkups and sunscreens for persons with albinism.

It says a combined and co-funded skin and ophthalmology clinic service package service will be an ideal accessible universal model to adopt and operationalize.

Acknowledging the challenges in accessing user-friendly and specific health services over the years, the Ministry says this year’s celebration will increase awareness to service providers and our communities in general.

It says a universally improved understanding of the rights and health care priorities of albinism is prevalent in our communities.

The theme for International Albinism awareness Day this year is ‘United In Making Our Voices Heard’.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, autosomaml recessive inherited disorder at birth.

Both parents must carry the gene for it to be passed on, even if they do not have albinism themselves.