Moderna vaccine for children

[File Photo]

Fiji has received a consignment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the French government.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, received 9600 vaccine dozes from the French ambassador to Fiji, Francois Xavier.

Waqainabete says Fiji continues to record increasing cases of COVID and this is why it is imperative for everyone to get vaccinated and also receive their booster shots.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our responses have been supported by the donations and actions of our bilateral and multilateral development partners, including the French government and its territories, who have stood by us and assisted us with timely donations of vaccines, PPE’s, medical equipment, technical expertise, and logistical support and again words of encouragement, prayers and well wishes.”

The Moderna vaccines will be administered to children who are between the ages of 15 and 17.