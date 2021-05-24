Ministry yet to ascertain Influenza strain

The Health Ministry is yet to ascertain the type of Influenza that is currently circulating in Fiji.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the team has sent the specimen overseas and is awaiting the results.

“I haven’t been briefed yet on what Influenza variety that we have at the moment and once that comes through we will let you know.”

Article continues after advertisement

Waqainabete says the ministry has noted an increase in people presenting with influenza-like illnesses at health centres and hospitals around Fiji.

He adds surveillance testing is also showing an increase in lab-confirmed cases of influenza.

According to the World Health Organization, influenza virus types A and B are both common causes of acute respiratory illnesses, although influenza A viruses are the principal cause of large epidemics, as well as pandemics.