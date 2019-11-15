Ministry works to prevent disease outbreak

The Ministry of Health continues its Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea (LTDD) campaign in Vanua Levu.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says so far, there hasn’t been any outbreak of diseases in cyclone-affected areas.

Dr Waqainabete says it is important to note however that the data they collect could change due to the dynamics of these diseases.

He adds various health teams and the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Teams are visiting all affected villages and districts in their awareness.

The Health Minister keeps stressing the importance of drinking clean water and cleaning compounds, especially for those whose homes were affected by floodwaters.

Dr Waqainabete was on Rabi Island with a few teams from the Ministry yesterday.

They combed every house in the 4 villages and multiple settlements on the island.