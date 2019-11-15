Ministry takes measles vaccination campaign to outer islands

The Health Ministry has taken its measles vaccination campaign to the outer islands in a bid to curb any spread of the disease during the festive season.

With many spending their holidays on the islands, the health minister along with his staff have set a three-day timeline to get people in the Lau and Lomaiviti group vaccinated.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have prepared to the best of their ability to stop the spread of measles to the outer islands.

“As we’re aware there’s are many people coming to the islands for Christmas so there could be more so you know we just have to be ready if there’s more people on the island. Already boats have been going to the islands over the last few weeks so we expect that there will be more people in the Island than normally there is during the year.”

Accompanying his team to the Lau Group, the Minister says they have a short turn around to complete vaccination on the islands of Totoya, Matuku and Moala.

Teams will also have to complete immunization on Nairai, Batiki and Gau in the Lomaiviti Group.

“We also take light vehicles with us so that we can quickly go through all the villages and complete all the vaccinations before we come back. We aim to leave by Friday evening and be back by Saturday. We are really pushing through what we trying to do is make sure we vaccinate everybody by Christmas day.”

Dr Waqainabete says it’s difficult to estimate the number of people who are currently present on the islands as many have already travelled for the holidays.

“One is the location. Especially all these islands that are in the Maritime Subdivison and they have difficulty in communicating sometimes and also the schedules of the boat especially with supplies that they need. So these are some of the challenges that nurses face out there.”

Meanwhile, there are now 23 confirmed cases of measles with the latest being a 13-month-old and a 20-year-old from Saumakia Village in Naitasiri.

The Health Ministry says there are no confirmed cases of measles currently admitted in hospital as all cases have recovered or are recovering well at home.