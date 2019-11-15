Ministry shifts focus to strict measures: Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health is now shifting its focus to ensuring strict measures are in place to prevent SARS or Coronavirus from entering the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan is leading a health team in strategizing measures to be put in place.

Dr Waqainabete says it is important Fiji keeps abreast with the warnings and notices issued by the World Health Organization to prevent the virus from reaching the Western Pacific region.

“Our Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha and her group are working very hard on resources campaign and shifting their focus on the Coronavirus.”

Dr Waqainabete says health official stationed at our port of entry have been instructed to monitor people from affected country who are flocking into the country.