Ministry responds to curb Leptospirosis cases

A Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team hospital will be setup in Navosa in response to increasing cases of Leptospirosis.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says officials are taking proactive steps to prevent a large outbreak.

The initial skeletal team will be up there (Navosa) today to do the planning, and tomorrow, major part of the team will come over from Lautoka, they will be based in Navosa and going through all the villages and communities, heading back to Bukuya and Nadarivatu in order to advocate, identify and treat those with CSD. The worry is leptospirosis.

Article continues after advertisement

The FEMAT team will be based in Navosa for two weeks, treating people suffering from Leptospirosis and running awareness programmes.

They will also be on the lookout for other climate-sensitive diseases like typhoid and dengue fever.

Leptospirosis spreads to humans through the urine of infected animals such as cows, pigs, rats, and dogs. In some cases, it causes severe disease and death.

Leptospirosis is one of many diseases that have been known to pop up in the past every time there has been a natural disaster.