Ministry records over 400 new cancer cases in a year

The Health Ministry can record over 400 new cancer cases in a year.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this includes both adults and children with breast cancer being the most common, followed by cervical and gastrointestinal cancer.

“We have about 250 to 300 women with breast cancer yearly. We’ll have up to 150 women with cervical cancers and we have 100 to 150 gastrointestinal cancer so these are cancers of the esophagus, stomach, liver, pancreas, small bowel, large bowel and even the appendix. Lower is prostate cancer and lung cancers.”

He adds more Fijians are being diagnosed with cancers which are common in the Western world as opposed to a young, developing country.

“Majority of the treatment that can cure cancer or prolong the survival of somebody is available in the hospital system whether it be in the public or private sector – and I encourage all Fijians to make use of their health system but please seek medical care.”

Children are predominately diagnosed with Leukemia which is the cancer of the blood.