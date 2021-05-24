Increase in hospitalization of severe leptospirosis

There is an increasing number of hospital admissions for cases of severe leptospirosis in the Western Division, and also now in the Central Division.

Permanant Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says cases remain predominantly in the 10-39-year-old age group, with more cases in males than females, and a majority of cases in people of the i-Taukei ethnicity.

The Ra Medical Area is where there is a marked increase in cases and hospitalisations.

Dr. Fong says they have mobilized a FEMAT team to man Rakiraki Hospital while the Ra Medical subdivision team will conduct outreach services to villages and communities in the Ra province.

The community outreach teams will also review chronic medical cases and update their management. Environmental Health Officers have also been brought in to work with the communities in escalating cleanup efforts that will help to control the population of communicable disease vectors such as mosquitoes, rats, and other rodents in affected areas.

Dr. Fong says leptospirosis can be treated with appropriate antibiotic medications prescribed by a doctor if treatment is sought early. Shortness of breath, bloody cough, chest pain, yellow eyes or skin, signs of bleeding including unexplained bruising, decreased or increased urination, and difficulty staying awake are all warning signs of severe leptospirosis.

Severe leptospirosis is life-threatening, and anyone with these symptoms must be taken to the hospital immediately.

Recent floods have affected many areas and communities throughout the country. The Ministry is focusing on geographical areas of concern for the purpose of mobilizing extra capability to help manage communicable disease outbreaks and also escalate the promotion of preventative measures.

The Permanent Secretary says recent increases in reported cases of dengue fever from around the country remain a serious concern.

The Ministry has seen a lower number of cases of typhoid fever than anticipated for the current period as compared to previous years.