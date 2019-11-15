Ministry receives over $149,000 worth of medical supplies

Over 15,600 personnel protective equipment and other medical supplies were received by the Health Ministry in Suva this morning.

Valued at more than $149,000 the assistance was financed by the Asian Development Bank, the Government of Japan and procured by UNICEF.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the donation is timely and will greatly help in Fiji’s effort of strengthening our COVID-19 response efforts.

He adds it will also assist in the safe continuation of essential basic services.

“We are well aware that there are challenges worldwide in terms of freight and other issues around not only medical consumables and medicines but also other things. So it’s important for us to just stockpile. Make sure we have quite a large surplus stock available so when there’s a need – we can quickly push it out as quickly as possible.”

The United Nations Children’s Fund says the supplies will support thousands of Fijian front-line healthcare workers from over 180 health facilities to safely provide services to about 890,00 people.

The supplies include masks, thermometers, face shields, coverall and gowns as well as biomedical devices to be used for oxygen therapy and testing kits