Ministry receives initial report on sick students

The Ministry of Health confirms 35 students from a Suva school fell ill yesterday after they consumed something during a birthday celebration in the classroom.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong confirmed to FBC News that he has received an initial report and they are conducting further tests.

Dr Fong says he is not able to divulge the details of the report at this stage as they need to hold discussions with the school management and the people involved.

It is alleged that they fell sick after consuming chocolate.

Two students remain admitted while others were treated and sent home.

Dr Fong confirms all the students including the two under observation are in good health.

All the students complained of severe stomach while some also started vomiting.

“They have nothing serious. They just going through normal observation and the reports I got yesterday nobody has got any thing serious”.

The Education Ministry is yet to receive a detailed report from the Head of School.

The Police Force is also conducting its own investigation.