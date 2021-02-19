Ministry prioritizes health of Fijians in outer islands

The Health Ministry will continue to take its core services to outer islands and remote areas for Fijians facing difficulties in accessing these services in urban centres.

Surgical Registrar, Dr Sela Koyamaibole, says the government remains committed in improving the health and well-being of every Fijian.

Dr Koyamaibole represented the Health Ministry during a week-long tour spearheaded by the United Nations and various arms of the government to several islands in the Lau group.

“It has been a wonderful and humbling experience. You get to see the routes where some people of Fiji come to the main hospitals and to see the difficulty or challenges they face in trying to acquire, trying to reach our main cities. And more often we take that for granted. But during this trip we realize the need there is for outer islands particularly in the Lau group.”

During the tour, he managed to screen 60 Fijians and operated on 43, while three patients have to undergo major operations at CWM hospital