Health

Ministry plans to upgrade nursing stations

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 12:30 pm
Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

The Ministry of Health plans to improve and upgrade various nursing stations in Nadroga/Navosa province.

This follows concern raised by a few district representatives in the province, about the need to improve primary health care and facilities in their respective areas.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they will prioritize the need on the ground, however, this will only depend on the available budget.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will focus on improving the Vatulele Nursing stations facility. Upon completing the upgrade, we will shift our attention to improving the Nukuilau Nursing station. After that, the Ministry will focus on improving health facilities in other areas within the province.”

He adds improving health facilities in the rural and maritime areas is a priority.

The people in the province have also been commended for their support of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign over the past few months.

