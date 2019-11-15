Ministry of Health updates COVID-19 treatment protocols

The Ministry of Health has updated its treatment protocol for COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says they have spoken to overseas clinicians who have helped them to update the protocols.

Dr Fong says time can make them slack off a bit therefore they are taking preventative measures to ensure the quarantine protocols will be adhered to at all times.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the problems that we do have is that time can result in complacency if we do not keep reviewing our actions. The fact that we have also had a constant flow of repatriation and the fact that we had one or two cases has kept us on our toes about how we manage our quarantine.”

Dr Fong says there are distinct features in quarantine while people manning isolation centres have different protocols.

These, he says, have ramped up Fiji’s ability to detect and control COVID-19.