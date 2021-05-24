The Ministry of Health now has the capability to transport Pfizer vaccines around the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are also looking at the possibility of using the Moderna vaccine as a paediatrics dose.

Doctor Fong says this capability will also allow them to take these doses to far flung islands in the Lau group.

He adds that there are a number of discussions underway regarding paediatrics doses.

“The only thing is that I can’t give you a firm time because there are a number of other underlying logistics that we have to sort out before I can start giving a firm time. I know that we have not yet got sufficient authorization to use it for less than five, but we do know that between six and twelve will be eligible for it.”

Doctor Fong adds that they do not want to put undue pressure on those who are providing the vaccine.

The paediatrics formulation of the Pfizer vaccine is used to vaccinate children between the ages of six and twelve, and it contains one-third of the adult dose.

Furthermore, the Ministry has accepted an offer of 50,000 doses of Pfizer paediatrics Doses by the New Zealand Government.

The Ministry continues its efforts to source more through other development partners.