Health

Ministry looking at alternatives: Waqainabete

Kreetika Kumar
February 11, 2022 6:35 am
[File Photo]

The worldwide supply chain continues to be affected by challenges related to COVID-19, including delays and disruptions in shipping services.

The local health sector has also been impacted but is exploring alternatives.

Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says with support from multilateral partners, they have an adequate supply of medicines.



“The clinicians provide guidance on what other medicines are available locally that could be used as a substitute. That has been done. For example, diabetes has many medicines for diabetes”.

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President, Reenal Chand says there has been an increase in demand.

“Not only in terms of personal protective equipment, but also in terms of medications and medications to supplement and treat COVID-19.There is no particular accepted medication that is currently available in the country to treat COVID-19, but you treat it symptomatically.”

Chand says the past two years have not been easy for the pharmaceutical sector.

The Minister has highlighted that he and the Permanent Secretary for Health are briefed weekly on the availability of stock.

