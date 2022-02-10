Ministry identifies Leptospirosis hotspots

The Ministry of Health is now looking at geographical areas of concern to mobilize extra capability to help manage the outbreak of Leptospirosis.

With 347 confirmed cases nationally, Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says floods have affected all areas of the Western Division.

Health teams have been deployed to parts of the country to assist in rural and remote areas.

Doctor James Fong says suspected cases of Leptospirosis will be counselled on ongoing care and the severely ill will be transferred to hospital for appropriate treatment.

Environmental Health Officers have also been brought in to work with the community in ramping up cleanup efforts to control communicable disease vectors such as mosquitoes, rats, and other rodents in affected areas.

Dr Fong adds there is also work underway to educate communities on the risk of exposure to floodwaters.

They are also discouraging people from playing in flooded areas and muddy places that increase their risk of contracting leptospirosis and other water-borne diseases.