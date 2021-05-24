Home

Health

Ministry has staff and expertise: Dr Waqainabete

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 4:47 pm
The Minister for Health has confirmed that they have enough staff and expertise to deal with tuberculosis cases.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says with staffing taken care of, the ministry is formulating a new five-year strategic plan to tackle tuberculosis.

The Ministry recorded 341 lab-confirmed cases of TB last year.

Doctor Waqainabete says they will invest in implementation efforts, specifically the infrastructure to better manage and control drug-resistant cases.

“So at Tamavua, we have specialists looking after patients with TB. If TB patients develop specific complications, then the specialists at CWM, Lautoka, and Labasa look after those complications.”

In line with this year’s theme “Invest to End TB, save lives”, the Ministry has refurbished facilities at the Twomey Hospital in Tamavua to manage drug-resistant TB isolation.

With the increasing number of gene-X-pert machines in Fiji, the Minister says it is practical to dispatch them to sub-divisional hospital labs to focus on early detection of TB cases and initiate treatment.

 

