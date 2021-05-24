Home

Ministry explores vaccine options

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 2:53 pm
The Ministry of Health is exploring the options of vaccinating those aged 6 years and above with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, SPIKEVAX.

The Ministry of Health is exploring the options of vaccinating those aged 6 years and above with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, SPIKEVAX.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia has provisionally approved SPIKEVAX, for use in individuals aged 6 years and older.

Doctor Fong says the storage conditions are easier for SPIKEVAX, however, the drug is a pediatric dose and the Ministry has to check for its availability.

Article continues after advertisement

The use of this vaccine in children aged 6 to 11 years has to be administered in 2 doses at least 28 days apart.

The provisional approval of this vaccine for individuals 6 years and older is valid for two years.

Moderna is also required to continue providing information to the TGA on longer-term efficacy and safety from ongoing clinical trials and post-market assessment.

As an extra check, TGA laboratories will undertake assessments of each batch of the vaccine before it can be supplied in Australia.

