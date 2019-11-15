Ministry explores alternatives for certain consumables

The Health Ministry has acknowledged there is a shortage of some consumables at various hospitals and health centres.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says there are challenges as some of the manufacturing countries were on lockdown, halting production of certain consumables.

Dr Waqainabete says they are now exploring alternatives to aid those in need of certain medication and other medical supplies which have become hard to obtain during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“The experts have been working with doctors on the ground to look at alternatives that can be used for example High Blood Pressure we have many alternatives available through the free medicine schemes and also through our government pharmacy.”

Dr Waqainabete adds that the Ministry’s procurement arms have been able to purchase some consumables even during the peak of COVID-19.

“They have been working hand in hand to ensure that if one is having short supply than maybe we can use the other alternative. We also have the free medical service scheme that is in place. It’ll be interesting to know if anyone has a particular concern with not being able to receive medicine or whatever, they are more than welcome to let us know.”

The Ministry will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Fiji Airways to secure necessary medicines for Fijians in need.