Health

Ministry expects more cases of climate-sensitive diseases

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 19, 2022 7:55 am

The Health Ministry anticipates increasing cases of leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue fever, following the rainy weather experienced in recent weeks.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says these climate-sensitive diseases are endemic, and more cases continue to be recorded every year, particularly during the cyclone season.

Health officials have also been deployed to targeted areas in the Western and Eastern Divisions to conduct awareness and diagnose Fijians.

Doctor Fong is reminding the public to exercise caution and strictly adhere to relevant safety measures in an effort to lessen the number of climate-sensitive cases recorded every year.

