Ministry detects more HIV cases

The Health Ministry states that 73 percent of the total HIV cases are between the ages of 20 and 39.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says there is also a rise in the number of pregnant women being diagnosed with HIV.

He adds this is found during pregnancy or after their pregnancy which increases the risk of mother to child transmission.

“It is estimated that at least one child per month get infected with HIV from their mother during or after pregnancy. At the present time, we have up to 60 mothers who are either known HIV cases give birth every year, and they are diagnosed either prior to being pregnant or diagnosed during pregnancy.”

Joeli Colati has been living with HIV for 13 years.

He says HIV is not a death sentence and there is a possibility of living a normal life if treatments are religiously followed.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be defeated, I know you’ve heard this a lot but I can confidently say that it’s not the end. You can live a healthy life compared to any other normal person and you can plan your future. Take your treatment and listen to your awesome Doctors and Nurses.”

The Health Ministry has recorded a total of 95 new cases of HIV in the past nine months of which six are children.