Ministry continues working with WHO

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 1:05 pm
WHO Director-General Dr.Tedros Ghebreyesus (Left) and Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong

The Ministry of Health experts continues to read and monitor the emergence of new variants of COVID-19 to ensure Fiji is on the right track.

This comes after Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected in 57 countries.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says early data indicates that it is milder than the current Omicron and Delta variants.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong has highlighted that they are following the guidelines from World Health Organization.

“At the moment, we are preparing on the basis of the advice that’s been given by WHO. It has not been classified as a variant of concern. We know that the early data seems to indicate that it’s milder and that it’s still vulnerable to the vaccine. “

The Ministry says they are keeping an eye on the overseas measures and are applying them in the local context.

According to WHO, it is premature for any country to surrender or to declare victory.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says the virus is dangerous and it continues to develop before our eyes.

The WHO is currently tracking four sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of concern, including BA.2.

It says BA.2 appears to be more transmissible than previous variants, but there is no data yet to suggest that it is any more severe.

