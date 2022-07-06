Ministry begins vaccination of children

The Ministry of Health has rolled out the Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccination for children between the ages of five to eleven years.

Students of Nehru Primary School in Suva were the first to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this is to ensure that children are well protected.

Article continues after advertisement

The pediatric formulation of the Pfizer vaccine is used to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11, and it contains one-third of the adult dose.

Doctor Fong says they are committed to equitably allocating sufficient doses to vaccinate all the 132,893 children aged five to eleven years.

According to the Ministry, all school sites have been contacted to be potential vaccination sites.

The health facilities will also host vaccine clinics, as well as Pfizer vaccine clinics on weekends and school holidays.